Nam Tai Property Inc. (NYSE:NTP) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Nam Tai Property Inc. (NYSE:NTP – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 460,500 shares, an increase of 33.8% from the March 31st total of 344,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 343,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days. Approximately 1.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Nam Tai Property in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Nam Tai Property during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nam Tai Property during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Nam Tai Property by 803.2% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,218 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 3,751 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Nam Tai Property in the 4th quarter worth about $118,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in Nam Tai Property during the 4th quarter worth approximately $127,000. 29.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NTP stock traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.51. 104,929 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 374,655. Nam Tai Property has a 52-week low of $5.70 and a 52-week high of $37.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $255.18 million, a P/E ratio of 6.29 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.76.

Nam Tai Property Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns, develops, and operates technology parks in the People's Republic of China. It focuses on redeveloping three parcels of land in Gushu and Guangming, Shenzhen into technology parks, as well as rents properties. The company was formerly known as Nam Tai Electronics, Inc and changed its name to Nam Tai Property Inc in April 2014.

