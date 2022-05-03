Namecoin Price Reaches $2.07 on Major Exchanges (NMC)

Namecoin (NMC) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on May 3rd. Namecoin has a total market capitalization of $30.48 million and $5,739.00 worth of Namecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Namecoin has traded 6.1% lower against the dollar. One Namecoin coin can now be purchased for $2.07 or 0.00005368 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Namecoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,535.58 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $288.55 or 0.00748793 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $74.84 or 0.00194203 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000987 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.32 or 0.00019000 BTC.

Bogged Finance (BOG) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001500 BTC.

Uno Re (UNO) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000399 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Unbound (UNB) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000010 BTC.

SafeBlast (BLAST) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Namecoin Profile

NMC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 19th, 2011. Namecoin’s total supply is 14,736,400 coins. The Reddit community for Namecoin is /r/namecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Namecoin’s official Twitter account is @namecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Namecoin’s official website is www.namecoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “It is based on the code of bitcoin and uses the same proof-of-work algorithm. It is limited to 21 million coins. Each Namecoin record consists of a key and a value which can be up to 520 bytes in size. Each key is actually a path, with the namespace preceding the name of the record. The key d/example signifies a record stored in the DNS namespace d with the name example and corresponds to the record for the example.bit website. The content of d/example is expected to conform to the DNS namespace specification. The current fee for a record is 0.01 NMC and records expire after 36000 blocks (~200 days) unless updated or renewed. Namecoins used to purchase records are marked as used and destroyed, as giving the fee to miners would enable larger miners to register names at a significant discount. “

Buying and Selling Namecoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Namecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Namecoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Namecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Namecoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Namecoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.