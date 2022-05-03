NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG) Short Interest Update

NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,760,000 shares, a decrease of 28.3% from the March 31st total of 3,850,000 shares. Approximately 6.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 697,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.0 days.

Shares of NASDAQ NSTG traded down $0.59 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $18.92. 17,740 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,157,557. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 7.60 and a current ratio of 8.20. NanoString Technologies has a 52-week low of $18.49 and a 52-week high of $80.64. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.57.

NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $42.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.90 million. NanoString Technologies had a negative net margin of 79.44% and a negative return on equity of 55.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.53) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NanoString Technologies will post -2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on NanoString Technologies from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Cowen reduced their price objective on NanoString Technologies from $65.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Cowen reduced their price objective on NanoString Technologies from $65.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NanoString Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, March 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on NanoString Technologies from $50.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.13.

In related news, CEO R Bradley Gray sold 8,625 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.81, for a total value of $239,861.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO K Thomas Bailey sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.81, for a total value of $169,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,864 shares of company stock worth $1,054,146 over the last ninety days. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NSTG. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in NanoString Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of NanoString Technologies by 102.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,267 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 642 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in shares of NanoString Technologies by 449.7% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,979 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 1,619 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of NanoString Technologies by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,795 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of NanoString Technologies by 33.6% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107 shares in the last quarter.

NanoString Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells tools for scientific and clinical research in the fields of genomics and proteomics in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers nCounter Analysis System, an automated, multi-application, digital detection, and counting system.

