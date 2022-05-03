NantHealth (NH) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

NantHealth (NASDAQ:NH – Get Rating) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.10) per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NantHealth (NASDAQ:NH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $16.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.00 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.07) EPS. On average, analysts expect NantHealth to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NH traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.74. 112 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 84,924. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.46 and a beta of 1.67. NantHealth has a one year low of $0.68 and a one year high of $2.87. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.02.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on NH shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of NantHealth from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NantHealth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NantHealth in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in NantHealth in the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in NantHealth in the second quarter valued at about $61,000. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of NantHealth by 196.9% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 32,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 21,662 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of NantHealth by 1,023.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 103,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 94,191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of NantHealth by 676.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 160,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 139,650 shares in the last quarter. 5.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NantHealth, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare IT company in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It offers Eviti, a software-as-a-service (SaaS) based clinical decision support solution that centralizes clinical content and treatment cost data from Medicare reimbursements and treatment toxicity data; Eviti Connect, which utilizes the platform to offer pre-authorization automation that helps payers and providers navigate the complexities of cancer care; and Eviti Advisor product that allows physicians to access the Eviti platform's comprehensive library of evidence-based treatment standards and protocols to inform treatment decisions.

