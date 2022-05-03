National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG) Short Interest Update

National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 925,000 shares, a growth of 38.1% from the March 31st total of 669,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 409,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days.

Shares of National Grid stock traded up $0.94 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $74.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,376 shares, compared to its average volume of 372,990. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.64. National Grid has a 52 week low of $59.53 and a 52 week high of $80.20.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its stake in National Grid by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,014 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Optas LLC increased its stake in National Grid by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Optas LLC now owns 12,032 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $870,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in National Grid by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 5,512 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of National Grid by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 4,587 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of National Grid by 65.4% during the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 425 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NGG. Berenberg Bank cut shares of National Grid from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of National Grid from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of National Grid in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of National Grid from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $1,120.00 to $1,105.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of National Grid from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, National Grid has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $873.00.

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and natural gas. It operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Gas Transmission, US Regulated, and National Grid Ventures (NGV) and Other segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment owns and operates electricity transmission networks, which comprise approximately 7,236 kilometers of overhead lines.

