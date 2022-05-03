Natixis Advisors L.P. Acquires 36,759 Shares of SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM)

Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in shares of SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM – Get Rating) by 9.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 417,577 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,759 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned about 0.14% of SLM worth $8,214,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of SLM by 6.5% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 15,565,930 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $273,961,000 after purchasing an additional 955,750 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in SLM by 6.4% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 10,781,304 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $189,751,000 after acquiring an additional 652,411 shares during the period. Impactive Capital LP grew its position in SLM by 16.5% in the third quarter. Impactive Capital LP now owns 9,957,608 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $175,254,000 after acquiring an additional 1,406,738 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. grew its position in SLM by 8.3% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 3,367,218 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $59,263,000 after acquiring an additional 257,473 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in SLM by 15.0% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,250,852 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $57,214,000 after acquiring an additional 424,920 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.97% of the company’s stock.

Get SLM alerts:

In related news, CFO Steven Mcgarry sold 15,016 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.75, for a total transaction of $296,566.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jonathan Boyles sold 6,140 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.43, for a total value of $107,020.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 43,990 shares of company stock valued at $857,754 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SLM. StockNews.com began coverage on SLM in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stephens cut SLM from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $24.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Citigroup lowered their price target on SLM from $26.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday. Barclays boosted their price objective on SLM from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of SLM in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.93.

NASDAQ SLM opened at $16.93 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.49. The company has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a PE ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12. SLM Co. has a 12 month low of $16.07 and a 12 month high of $21.40.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $375.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $375.59 million. SLM had a net margin of 31.67% and a return on equity of 33.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.77 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that SLM Co. will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SLM declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, January 26th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.25 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the credit services provider to purchase up to 24.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. SLM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.28%.

SLM Company Profile (Get Rating)

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates and services private education loans to students and their families to finance the cost of their education in the United States. It also offers retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market deposit accounts, and high-yield savings accounts; and omnibus accounts, as well as credit card loans.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SLM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SLM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.