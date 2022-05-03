Natixis Advisors L.P. Acquires 59,480 Shares of Canon Inc. (NYSE:CAJ)

Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Canon Inc. (NYSE:CAJ – Get Rating) by 23.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 315,564 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 59,480 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Canon were worth $7,709,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CAJ. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. bought a new position in Canon in the third quarter worth approximately $32,723,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in Canon in the fourth quarter worth approximately $8,018,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Canon by 18.8% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 939,540 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $22,906,000 after acquiring an additional 148,713 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Canon by 27.9% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 519,341 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,662,000 after acquiring an additional 113,315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Canon by 24.2% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 569,231 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,879,000 after acquiring an additional 110,796 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of CAJ opened at $22.79 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.64 and a 200 day moving average of $23.73. Canon Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.00 and a 12 month high of $25.48.

Several research analysts have issued reports on CAJ shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Canon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com downgraded Canon from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th.

Canon Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells office multifunction devices (MFDs), plain paper copying machines, laser and inkjet printers, cameras, diagnostic equipment, and lithography equipment. The company operates through four segments: Printing Business Unit, Imaging Business Unit, Medical Business Unit, and Industrial and Others Business Unit.

