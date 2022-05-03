Natixis Advisors L.P. Buys 6,258 Shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 104,432 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,258 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $7,070,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 670,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,398,000 after purchasing an additional 112,267 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its stake in Xcel Energy by 363.6% in the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 16,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after acquiring an additional 12,810 shares in the last quarter. NovaPoint Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. NovaPoint Capital LLC now owns 4,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Lee Financial Co bought a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Xcel Energy by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 577,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,099,000 after acquiring an additional 13,921 shares during the period. 75.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Xcel Energy alerts:

NASDAQ XEL opened at $72.67 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.28. Xcel Energy Inc. has a one year low of $61.15 and a one year high of $76.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Xcel Energy ( NASDAQ:XEL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.02. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.63% and a net margin of 11.84%. The business had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a $0.4875 dividend. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This is a boost from Xcel Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.22%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Xcel Energy in a report on Monday, April 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded Xcel Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Mizuho upgraded Xcel Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $64.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Xcel Energy from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on Xcel Energy from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Xcel Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.40.

Xcel Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Xcel Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xcel Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.