Natixis Advisors L.P. Grows Position in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) by 133.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 91,215 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 52,141 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $7,941,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Microchip Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $336,161,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Microchip Technology by 99.1% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,429,772 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $646,836,000 after purchasing an additional 3,698,604 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Microchip Technology by 132.7% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,473,843 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $302,433,000 after purchasing an additional 1,981,012 shares during the last quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. increased its stake in Microchip Technology by 117.6% in the fourth quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 2,877,283 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $250,496,000 after purchasing an additional 1,555,206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in Microchip Technology by 2,857.5% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,404,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $215,623,000 after purchasing an additional 1,357,300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MCHP opened at $67.86 on Tuesday. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a twelve month low of $63.34 and a twelve month high of $90.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The company has a market capitalization of $37.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.56. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.00.

Microchip Technology ( NASDAQ:MCHP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.03. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 38.44% and a net margin of 14.95%. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.253 per share. This is an increase from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.41%.

In other Microchip Technology news, VP Mitchell R. Little sold 3,613 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.93, for a total transaction of $256,270.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 1,885 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.93, for a total value of $133,703.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,498 shares of company stock valued at $460,903. 2.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on MCHP shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. UBS Group increased their price target on Microchip Technology from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Bank of America decreased their price target on Microchip Technology from $100.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Microchip Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Microchip Technology presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.79.

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded microprocessors markets; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

