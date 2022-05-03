Natixis Advisors L.P. Has $9.01 Million Holdings in Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC)

Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 583,434 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,426 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Golub Capital BDC were worth $9,008,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GBDC. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Golub Capital BDC in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC during the fourth quarter worth about $158,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC during the third quarter worth about $159,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Golub Capital BDC alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ GBDC opened at $14.93 on Tuesday. Golub Capital BDC, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.57 and a 1-year high of $16.23. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.41. The company has a current ratio of 7.49, a quick ratio of 7.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.16 and a beta of 0.56.

Golub Capital BDC ( NASDAQ:GBDC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The investment management company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.01. Golub Capital BDC had a return on equity of 7.82% and a net margin of 96.64%. The business had revenue of $86.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.14 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Golub Capital BDC, Inc. will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.04%. Golub Capital BDC’s payout ratio is currently 65.57%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on GBDC shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Golub Capital BDC from $17.00 to $17.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Golub Capital BDC in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Golub Capital BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.17.

About Golub Capital BDC (Get Rating)

Golub Capital BDC, Inc (GBDC) is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GBDC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Golub Capital BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golub Capital BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.