Natixis Advisors L.P. Sells 12,318 Shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Natixis Advisors L.P. lessened its position in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) by 18.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,841 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 12,318 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $8,353,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. increased its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 166,202 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,387,000 after buying an additional 11,183 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 32.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 7,937 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,308,000 after buying an additional 1,940 shares during the period. Kempner Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Skyworks Solutions in the 4th quarter worth about $1,519,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Skyworks Solutions in the 4th quarter worth about $3,939,000. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank increased its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 504.7% in the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 14,917 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,314,000 after buying an additional 12,450 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Skyworks Solutions alerts:

SWKS stock opened at $118.51 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 4.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $111.20 and a 52 week high of $197.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $128.12 and a 200 day moving average of $144.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.44 billion, a PE ratio of 14.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.09.

Skyworks Solutions ( NASDAQ:SWKS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.15. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 27.18% and a return on equity of 30.57%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.09 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 10 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is 26.92%.

In related news, CEO Liam Griffin sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $1,400,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,269,100. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on SWKS shares. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $160.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $156.00 to $152.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $210.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $180.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Skyworks Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $179.33.

About Skyworks Solutions (Get Rating)

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Skyworks Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyworks Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.