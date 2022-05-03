Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage (NGVC) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage (NYSE:NGVC – Get Rating) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 5th. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage (NYSE:NGVC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage had a net margin of 2.42% and a return on equity of 18.39%. The firm had revenue of $277.29 million during the quarter.

Get Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage alerts:

NGVC opened at $20.89 on Tuesday. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage has a twelve month low of $9.88 and a twelve month high of $24.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.40. The firm has a market cap of $472.95 million, a P/E ratio of 18.32 and a beta of 1.08.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.09%.

In other Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage news, CFO Todd Dissinger sold 13,370 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.43, for a total value of $219,669.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 59.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 677,555 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $9,654,000 after acquiring an additional 55,736 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 167,387 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,877,000 after buying an additional 11,715 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 112.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 92,297 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after buying an additional 48,901 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 83,937 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,196,000 after buying an additional 10,694 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $920,000. Institutional investors own 32.03% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

About Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage (Get Rating)

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, retails natural and organic groceries, and dietary supplements in the United States. The company's stores offer natural and organic grocery products, such as organic produce; bulk food products; private label products comprising pasta, pasta sauce, ketchup, canned beans and vegetables, frozen vegetables, frozen fruits, frozen meals, frozen pizza, bread, baking mixes, plant based butter, olive and coconut oil, coconut milk, honey, maple syrup, preserves, chocolate, coffee, bacon, beef jerky, canned seafood, popcorn, tortilla chips, taco shells, eggs, cheese, apple sauce, apple cider vinegar, spring water, paper products, cleaning products, and other products; dry, frozen, and canned groceries; meat and seafood products; dairy products, dairy substitutes, and eggs; prepared foods; bread and baked products; beverages; and beer, wine, and hard cider products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.