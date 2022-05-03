Nature’s Sunshine Products (NATR) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Nature’s Sunshine Products (NASDAQ:NATR – Get Rating) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 5th. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Nature’s Sunshine Products (NASDAQ:NATR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter. Nature’s Sunshine Products had a return on equity of 19.10% and a net margin of 6.50%. The company had revenue of $117.94 million for the quarter.

Shares of NATR opened at $16.35 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.15. Nature’s Sunshine Products has a one year low of $13.85 and a one year high of $20.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $318.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.43 and a beta of 0.79.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NATR. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Nature’s Sunshine Products by 3.7% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Nature’s Sunshine Products by 1.8% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 34,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Nature’s Sunshine Products by 26.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 870 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Nature’s Sunshine Products by 118.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,604 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Nature’s Sunshine Products by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 22,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 2,861 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Nature’s Sunshine Products from $24.00 to $24.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Nature’s Sunshine Products in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Nature's Sunshine Products Company Profile

Nature's Sunshine Products, Inc, a natural health and wellness company, primarily manufactures and sells nutritional and personal care products in Asia, Europe, North America, Latin America, and internationally. It offers general health products related to blood sugar support, bone health, cellular health, cognitive function, joint health, mood, sexual health, sleep, sports and energy, and vision.

