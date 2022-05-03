NCC Group (OTCMKTS:NCCGF) Sets New 12-Month High at $2.35

NCC Group plc (OTCMKTS:NCCGF – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $2.35 and last traded at $2.35, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $2.35.
The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.06.
NCC Group Company Profile (OTCMKTS:NCCGF)
