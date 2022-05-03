NCC Group (OTCMKTS:NCCGF) Sets New 12-Month High at $2.35

NCC Group plc (OTCMKTS:NCCGF – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $2.35 and last traded at $2.35, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $2.35.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.06.

Get NCC Group alerts:

NCC Group Company Profile (OTCMKTS:NCCGF)

NCC Group plc engages in the cyber and software resilience business in the United Kingdom, the Asian-Pacific, North America, and Europe. It operates in two segments, Assurance and Software Resilience. The company offers assessment and advisory services, which include risk management, supply chain risk, cloud and infrastructure, application and security software, mobile, managed vulnerability scanning, hardware and embedded systems, and cryptography, as well as calibrator and cyber security review solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for NCC Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NCC Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.