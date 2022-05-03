NCS Multistage (NCSM) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

NCS Multistage (NASDAQ:NCSM – Get Rating) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 5th. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NCS Multistage (NASDAQ:NCSM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 7th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. NCS Multistage had a negative net margin of 3.99% and a negative return on equity of 6.87%. The company had revenue of $36.12 million for the quarter.

Get NCS Multistage alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ NCSM traded down $0.68 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $47.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,578 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,740. NCS Multistage has a fifty-two week low of $21.64 and a fifty-two week high of $62.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 4.47 and a quick ratio of 2.75. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.27.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in NCS Multistage stock. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of NCS Multistage Holdings, Inc. ( NASDAQ:NCSM Get Rating ) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.06% of NCS Multistage at the end of the most recent reporting period. 76.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About NCS Multistage (Get Rating)

NCS Multistage Holdings, Inc provides engineered products and support services for oil and natural gas well completions and field development strategies in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers fracturing systems, which include casing-installed sliding sleeves, downhole frac isolation assemblies, sand jet perforating products, accelus sliding sleeves, injection control devices, repeat precision products, chemical and radioactive tracer diagnostics, and well construction products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for NCS Multistage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NCS Multistage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.