Neblio (NEBL) Achieves Market Cap of $7.89 Million

Neblio (NEBL) traded down 3.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on May 2nd. During the last week, Neblio has traded down 6.7% against the dollar. One Neblio coin can now be bought for $0.42 or 0.00001083 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Neblio has a market cap of $7.89 million and approximately $66,736.00 worth of Neblio was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Waves (WAVES) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.38 or 0.00032178 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.51 or 0.00014323 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001095 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00004565 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000018 BTC.

DubaiCoin (DBIX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003094 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000811 BTC.

About Neblio

Neblio (CRYPTO:NEBL) is a coin. Its genesis date was July 25th, 2017. Neblio’s total supply is 19,151,001 coins and its circulating supply is 18,939,677 coins. Neblio’s official Twitter account is @NeblioTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here . Neblio’s official website is nebl.io . The Reddit community for Neblio is /r/Neblio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Neblio Platform wants to provide fully open source APIs, tools, and services needed by business and enterprises to rapidly develop and deploy distributed applications. Replacing legacy database applications with truly scalable and reliable distributed applications through the development of familiar and easy to use API abstraction layers is the goal of the Neblio Platform. “

Buying and Selling Neblio

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neblio directly using US dollars.

