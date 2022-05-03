Neo (NEO) Market Capitalization Tops $1.24 Billion

Neo (NEO) traded 3% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on May 3rd. During the last seven days, Neo has traded down 7.8% against the US dollar. Neo has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion and $88.05 million worth of Neo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Neo coin can now be bought for about $17.53 or 0.00046358 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002644 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002644 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.57 or 0.00011932 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,348.47 or 1.00033396 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000474 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded up 200.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000770 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001605 BTC.

Wrapped LUNA Token (WLUNA) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $83.82 or 0.00221613 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002052 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002641 BTC.

Neo Profile

Neo is a coin. Its genesis date was October 17th, 2016. Neo’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 70,538,831 coins. The official website for Neo is neo.org . Neo’s official Twitter account is @NEO_Blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Neo is /r/NEO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “NEO is an open source project driven by community. It utilizes blockchain technology and digital identities to digitize assets and automate the management of digital assets using smart contracts. Using a distributed network, it aims to create a “Smart Economy”.NEO was founded in 2014 and open sourced on GitHub in June 2015. Its MainNet was released in October 2016. Its vision of a “smart economy” was set up along with the project rebranding in 2017. NEO represents ownership of the NEO platform and allows users to buy NEO (ANC) and to vote on protocol changes on the NEO blockchain. ANS are 100% premined and issued on the NEO's genesis block. “

Buying and Selling Neo

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Neo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Neo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

