NeoPhotonics Co. (NYSE:NPTN) Shares Sold by Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY

Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY reduced its holdings in NeoPhotonics Co. (NYSE:NPTN – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,250,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 50,000 shares during the quarter. NeoPhotonics comprises 1.5% of Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY owned 4.24% of NeoPhotonics worth $34,582,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in NeoPhotonics by 4,963.0% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 15,037 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 14,740 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in NeoPhotonics by 1,140.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 164,752 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,681,000 after purchasing an additional 151,468 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in NeoPhotonics by 371.8% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,803 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 4,573 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in NeoPhotonics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $305,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in NeoPhotonics by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 85.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Timothy Storrs Jenks sold 16,045 shares of NeoPhotonics stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.16, for a total value of $243,242.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 50,094 shares of company stock valued at $765,208. Company insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on NPTN. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on NeoPhotonics in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on NeoPhotonics in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded NeoPhotonics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

Shares of NYSE:NPTN traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 630,030. The firm has a market cap of $808.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.67 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 2.57. NeoPhotonics Co. has a 1 year low of $7.95 and a 1 year high of $16.14. The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.19.

NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $89.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.02 million. NeoPhotonics had a negative return on equity of 14.23% and a negative net margin of 10.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.15) earnings per share. Analysts expect that NeoPhotonics Co. will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.

NeoPhotonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells optoelectronic products that transmit and receive high speed digital optical signals for cloud and hyperscale data center internet content provider and telecom networks. It offers transmitter and receiver components, and coherent modules, as well as switching products for 400G and optical transmission applications over distances of approximately 2 to 2,000 kilometers; ultra-narrow linewidth tunable lasers; electro-absorptively modulated lasers; distributed feedback lasers; component lasers; and integrated coherent receivers and modulators.

