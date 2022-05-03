NerveNetwork Market Cap Hits $6.90 Million (NVT)

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on May 2nd. One NerveNetwork coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0249 or 0.00000065 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, NerveNetwork has traded down 10.1% against the dollar. NerveNetwork has a total market cap of $6.90 million and approximately $179,544.00 worth of NerveNetwork was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

TerraUSD (UST) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002593 BTC.

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00011151 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00007158 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000531 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0900 or 0.00000234 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000013 BTC.

CoinUs (CNUS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000005 BTC.

ASYAGRO (ASY) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0249 or 0.00000065 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

NerveNetwork Coin Profile

NerveNetwork is a PoC (Proof of Credit) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. NerveNetwork’s total supply is 1,122,857,486 coins and its circulating supply is 276,983,684 coins. The official website for NerveNetwork is nerve.network. NerveNetwork’s official Twitter account is @nerve_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. NerveNetwork’s official message board is medium.com/@NerveNetwork.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nerve was launched on July the 10th and is a decentralized digital asset service network based on the NULS micro-services framework, which uses the NULS ChainBox to develop a blockchain cross-chain interaction protocol. The aim is to break the isolated blockchain value and establish a cross-chain asset exchange network to provide all the necessary underlying support for the Defi application ecosystem. For independent public chains such as BTC, ETH, BNB, Nerve defines a set of interface protocols that can easily implement the interaction of various blockchains. Nerve's consensus algorithm is implemented based on the POC (proof of credit) algorithm of NULS (POCBFT). “

Buying and Selling NerveNetwork

