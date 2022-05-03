Nervos Network Price Down 10% Over Last 7 Days (CKB)

Nervos Network (CKB) traded up 4.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on May 3rd. One Nervos Network coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0091 or 0.00000024 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Nervos Network has traded down 10% against the US dollar. Nervos Network has a market capitalization of $279.38 million and approximately $9.18 million worth of Nervos Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Nervos Network alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,154.66 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,806.75 or 0.07356248 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000339 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002603 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $100.38 or 0.00263085 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $282.85 or 0.00741315 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.61 or 0.00014705 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $214.06 or 0.00561043 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.05 or 0.00070896 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00005641 BTC.

Nervos Network Coin Profile

Nervos Network (CRYPTO:CKB) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Eaglesong hashing algorithm. It launched on November 15th, 2019. Nervos Network’s total supply is 36,568,571,843 coins and its circulating supply is 30,712,583,207 coins. The Reddit community for Nervos Network is https://reddit.com/r/NervosNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Nervos Network’s official Twitter account is @NervosNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Nervos Network is nervos.org . The official message board for Nervos Network is medium.com/nervosnetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “The Nervos Network is an open-source public blockchain ecosystem and collection of protocols designed to solve the biggest challenges facing blockchains like Bitcoin and Ethereum today. The Nervos CKB (Common Knowledge Base) is the layer 1, proof of work public blockchain protocol of the Nervos Network. It allows any crypto-asset to be stored with the security, immutability and permissionless nature of Bitcoin while enabling smart contracts, layer 2 scaling and captures the total network value through its “store of value” crypto-economic design and native token, the CKByte. “

Buying and Selling Nervos Network

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nervos Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nervos Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nervos Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Nervos Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nervos Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.