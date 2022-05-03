Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGF) Short Interest Update

Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,820,800 shares, an increase of 48.2% from the March 31st total of 1,228,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 151.7 days.

OTCMKTS NSRGF opened at $127.26 on Tuesday. Nestlé has a 52-week low of $115.55 and a 52-week high of $143.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $128.13 and a 200-day moving average of $130.78.

Get Nestlé alerts:

Separately, BNP Paribas raised shares of Nestlé to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. MAI Capital Management bought a new position in Nestlé in the 4th quarter valued at about $696,000. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new position in Nestlé in the 4th quarter valued at about $187,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Nestlé by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $666,000 after buying an additional 445 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Nestlé in the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Nestlé in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,503,000.

About Nestlé (Get Rating)

NestlÃ© SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and beverage company. The company operates through Zone Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Zone Americas; and Zone Asia, Oceania and sub-Saharan Africa segments. It offers baby foods under the Cerelac, Gerber, Nido, and NaturNes brands; bottled water under the NestlÃ© Pure Life, Perrier, and S.Pellegrino brands; cereals under the Fitness, Nesquik, cheerios, and Lion Cereals brands; and chocolate and confectionery products under the KitKat, Nestle L'atelier, Nestle Toll House, Milkybar, Smarties, Quality Street, Aero, Garoto, Orion, and Cailler brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Nestlé Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nestlé and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.