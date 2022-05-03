Nestree Price Tops $0.0295 (EGG)

Nestree (EGG) traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on May 3rd. One Nestree coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0295 or 0.00000077 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Nestree has a market cap of $74.24 million and approximately $857,475.00 worth of Nestree was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Nestree has traded 10.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $38,232.74 or 1.00051925 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.21 or 0.00047647 BTC.

Techpay Coin (TPC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001108 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001204 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00002051 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.91 or 0.00020705 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001372 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001484 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002614 BTC.

Numbers Protocol (NUM) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000833 BTC.

About Nestree

Nestree (EGG) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 10th, 2015. Nestree’s total supply is 2,994,901,340 coins and its circulating supply is 2,513,880,474 coins. Nestree’s official message board is medium.com/nestree . Nestree’s official website is www.nestree.io . Nestree’s official Twitter account is @nestree_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Goose Finance is a decentralized exchange running on Binance Smart Chain and Pancake swap exchange.What Goose Finance is trying to do is create a perpetual deflation token, the Golden Egg, that allows a constant price pump with a sufficient burn mechanism. It's not trying to replace the swap & exchange but to add value into the system and create a suitable and sustainable environment for people to yield farm with high APR. “

Nestree Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nestree directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nestree should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nestree using one of the exchanges listed above.

