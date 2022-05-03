NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) Shares Acquired by Shell Asset Management Co.

Shell Asset Management Co. grew its holdings in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) by 20.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,956 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,217 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in NetApp were worth $1,192,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NTAP. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in NetApp during the third quarter worth approximately $219,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in NetApp by 95.4% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 983 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in NetApp by 17.3% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 21,217 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,904,000 after acquiring an additional 3,133 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in NetApp by 74.6% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 21,135 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,897,000 after acquiring an additional 9,030 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new stake in NetApp during the third quarter worth approximately $223,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.91% of the company’s stock.

In other news, President Cesar Cernuda sold 14,000 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.79, for a total value of $1,131,060.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO George Kurian sold 4,250 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.50, for a total transaction of $320,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 130,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,858,488. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,750 shares of company stock valued at $2,217,998 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

NetApp stock opened at $74.00 on Tuesday. NetApp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $72.04 and a 12-month high of $96.82. The company has a market capitalization of $16.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $80.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.73.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The data storage provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.13. NetApp had a net margin of 16.34% and a return on equity of 126.47%. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that NetApp, Inc. will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 7th. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.25%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Northland Securities raised their target price on shares of NetApp from $111.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of NetApp from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of NetApp from $110.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Barclays upgraded shares of NetApp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $85.00 to $102.00 in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NetApp in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.26.

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and cloud services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud storage services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes; cloud control solutions, such as NetApp Cloud Manager and NetApp Virtual Desktop Service; cloud services and analytics comprising NetApp Cloud Insights, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Compliance, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Cloud Backup, and NetApp Global File Cache; and Cloud Optimization solutions, such as Spot by NetApp, Spot Cloud Analyzer by NetApp, Spot Eco by NetApp, Spot Ocean by NetApp, Spot Wave by NetApp, Spot Elastigroup by NetApp, and NetApp Virtual Desktop Managed Service.

