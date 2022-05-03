NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) Stock Holdings Lessened by Morris Capital Advisors LLC

Morris Capital Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,531 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 256 shares during the quarter. Morris Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in NetApp were worth $417,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of NetApp by 150.4% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 288 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of NetApp by 57.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 300 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its position in NetApp by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 300 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in NetApp in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in NetApp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors own 91.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NTAP traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $74.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,736,351. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $80.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.74, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.51. NetApp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $72.04 and a fifty-two week high of $96.82.

NetApp ( NASDAQ:NTAP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The data storage provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. NetApp had a net margin of 16.34% and a return on equity of 126.47%. The business’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.94 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that NetApp, Inc. will post 4.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 7th. NetApp’s payout ratio is 45.25%.

NTAP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of NetApp from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Cowen upgraded shares of NetApp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of NetApp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $102.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of NetApp in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $91.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NetApp in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NetApp has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.26.

In related news, CEO George Kurian sold 4,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.50, for a total transaction of $320,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 130,576 shares in the company, valued at $9,858,488. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Cesar Cernuda sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.79, for a total transaction of $1,131,060.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 26,750 shares of company stock valued at $2,217,998. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and cloud services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud storage services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes; cloud control solutions, such as NetApp Cloud Manager and NetApp Virtual Desktop Service; cloud services and analytics comprising NetApp Cloud Insights, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Compliance, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Cloud Backup, and NetApp Global File Cache; and Cloud Optimization solutions, such as Spot by NetApp, Spot Cloud Analyzer by NetApp, Spot Eco by NetApp, Spot Ocean by NetApp, Spot Wave by NetApp, Spot Elastigroup by NetApp, and NetApp Virtual Desktop Managed Service.

