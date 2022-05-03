New Age Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:NMTLF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

New Age Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:NMTLF – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 126,600 shares, a decline of 25.0% from the March 31st total of 168,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 236,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

New Age Metals stock traded down $0.00 on Tuesday, reaching $0.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 87,942 shares, compared to its average volume of 133,463. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.09. New Age Metals has a twelve month low of $0.06 and a twelve month high of $0.15.

New Age Metals Inc, a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of platinum group metals (PGMs), and precious and base metal properties in Canada. It holds interests in the River Valley PGE project located in the Dana and Pardo townships of Northern Ontario; the Genesis PGE/polymetallic project located in south central Alaska; and eight lithium projects situated to the northeast of Winnipeg, Manitoba.

