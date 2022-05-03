New Age Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:NMTLF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

New Age Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:NMTLF – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 126,600 shares, a decline of 25.0% from the March 31st total of 168,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 236,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.
New Age Metals stock traded down $0.00 on Tuesday, reaching $0.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 87,942 shares, compared to its average volume of 133,463. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.09. New Age Metals has a twelve month low of $0.06 and a twelve month high of $0.15.
About New Age Metals
