New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) Given a $2.00 Price Target at Raymond James

New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD – Get Rating) received a $2.00 price target from Raymond James in a research note issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “market perform” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 40.35% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of New Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of New Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of New Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on shares of New Gold from C$2.75 to C$2.50 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of New Gold from a “c-” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, New Gold presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.25.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:NGD traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.43. 197,529 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,388,308. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $971.22 million, a P/E ratio of -28.60, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.99. New Gold has a 1 year low of $1.01 and a 1 year high of $2.23.

New Gold ( NYSEAMERICAN:NGD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04. New Gold had a negative net margin of 4.45% and a positive return on equity of 8.82%. The firm had revenue of $202.60 million during the quarter. Research analysts forecast that New Gold will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in New Gold by 12.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,559,599 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,871,000 after acquiring an additional 729,153 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of New Gold by 414.0% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 283,487 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 228,339 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of New Gold by 53.8% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 25,239 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 8,824 shares during the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of New Gold in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,404,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. acquired a new position in shares of New Gold in the third quarter valued at approximately $116,000. 30.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, engages in the development and operation of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's principal operating properties include 100% interests in the Rainy River gold-silver mine located in Ontario, Canada; and New Afton gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada.

