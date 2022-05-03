New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) Shares Up 4.3%

New Gold Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 4.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $1.45 and last traded at $1.45. 15,042 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 8,388,308 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.39.

NGD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet raised shares of New Gold from a “c-” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Raymond James set a $2.00 price objective on shares of New Gold and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of New Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on shares of New Gold from C$2.75 to C$2.50 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of New Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.25.

Get New Gold alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.99.

New Gold ( NYSEAMERICAN:NGD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04. New Gold had a positive return on equity of 8.82% and a negative net margin of 4.45%. The firm had revenue of $202.60 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that New Gold Inc. will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of New Gold by 53.8% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 25,239 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 8,824 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of New Gold during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in New Gold by 46.5% during the fourth quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 7,050 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in New Gold during the third quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in New Gold during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.03% of the company’s stock.

About New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD)

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, engages in the development and operation of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's principal operating properties include 100% interests in the Rainy River gold-silver mine located in Ontario, Canada; and New Afton gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for New Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.