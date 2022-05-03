News (NWSA) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

News (NASDAQ:NWSA – Get Rating) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.19 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

News (NASDAQ:NWSA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. News had a return on equity of 5.95% and a net margin of 4.94%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect News to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NWSA opened at $20.22 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $11.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.07 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.17. News has a one year low of $19.76 and a one year high of $27.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.42.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. News’s dividend payout ratio is 23.81%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of News by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 98,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,188,000 after purchasing an additional 4,017 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of News during the fourth quarter worth $358,000. Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new position in shares of News during the fourth quarter worth $208,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of News by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 690,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,414,000 after acquiring an additional 62,267 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of News by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,213,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,065,000 after acquiring an additional 166,427 shares during the period. 63.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NWSA. StockNews.com began coverage on News in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered News from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday.

News Company Profile

News Corporation, a media and information services company, focuses on creating and distributing content for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other. The company distributes content and data products, including The Wall Street Journal, Factiva, Dow Jones Risk & Compliance, Dow Jones Newswires, Barron's, MarketWatch, and Investor's Business Daily through various media channels, such as newspapers, newswires, websites, applications for mobile devices, tablets and e-book readers, newsletters, magazines, proprietary databases, live journalism, videos, and podcasts.

