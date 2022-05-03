Newscrypto Trading 15.7% Lower Over Last 7 Days (NWC)

Newscrypto (NWC) traded down 2.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on May 3rd. One Newscrypto coin can currently be purchased for about $0.21 or 0.00000549 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Newscrypto has a total market cap of $31.56 million and approximately $5.27 million worth of Newscrypto was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Newscrypto has traded 15.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002618 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 200.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000770 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001603 BTC.

Wrapped LUNA Token (WLUNA) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $84.10 or 0.00220147 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002052 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.92 or 0.00039059 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $169.60 or 0.00443933 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $72,354.55 or 1.89394916 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

About Newscrypto

Newscrypto’s genesis date was October 9th, 2018. Newscrypto’s total supply is 270,050,481 coins and its circulating supply is 150,400,834 coins. Newscrypto’s official Twitter account is @NwcPublic . Newscrypto’s official website is newscrypto.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The heart of the newscrypto platform is the NWC token, a Stellar Lumen compliant token that underpins all transactions for the newscrypto network. It is used to bind continuously updated and verified technical, environmental and fundamental data from the blockchain to its corresponding product as information for Newscrypto users. To simplify, it carries out transfers of value within the ecosystem. As such, the token has both utility and value-transfer functions within the network of applications build on top of the platform. “

