NextDecade (NASDAQ:NEXT) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NextDecade (NASDAQ:NEXT – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $6.50 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “NextDecade Corporation is a development and management company of land-based and floating LNG projects primarily in the global integrated natural gas industry. It principally focuses on a land-based project on the U.S. Gulf Coast called Rio Grande LNG in Brownsville, Texas. NextDecade Corporation is based in The Woodlands, United States. “

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on NEXT. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on NextDecade from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus cut NextDecade from a hold rating to a sell rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $2.00 to $4.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut NextDecade from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $3.00 to $7.50 in a report on Friday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $6.40.

NEXT stock opened at $6.17 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $761.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.85 and a beta of 0.34. NextDecade has a 1-year low of $1.84 and a 1-year high of $7.81. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.72.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bardin Hill Management Partners LP raised its holdings in NextDecade by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bardin Hill Management Partners LP now owns 9,486,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,373,000 after buying an additional 36,856 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in NextDecade by 12,069.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,759,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,452,000 after buying an additional 3,728,811 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in NextDecade by 51.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,780,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,075,000 after buying an additional 607,456 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in NextDecade by 121.2% during the 4th quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 871,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,484,000 after buying an additional 477,457 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in NextDecade by 39.8% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 772,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,146,000 after purchasing an additional 219,867 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.95% of the company’s stock.

NextDecade Company Profile (Get Rating)

NextDecade Corp. is a development company.

