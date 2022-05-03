NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Shares Sold by Reaves W H & Co. Inc.

Reaves W H & Co. Inc. cut its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,939,568 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 115,304 shares during the period. NextEra Energy accounts for about 5.5% of Reaves W H & Co. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Reaves W H & Co. Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $181,078,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 201.0% during the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 575 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 111.9% during the fourth quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 852 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NEE traded up $1.54 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $71.41. The stock had a trading volume of 313,841 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,252,958. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.12. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $68.52 and a 1-year high of $93.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.42, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.49.

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.03. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 8.97% and a return on equity of 11.49%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were paid a $0.425 dividend. This is a positive change from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 229.73%.

NEE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. TheStreet cut shares of NextEra Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NextEra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NextEra Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.44.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

