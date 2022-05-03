NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP) Shares Bought by Reaves W H & Co. Inc.

Reaves W H & Co. Inc. grew its stake in NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,457 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares during the quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy Partners were worth $1,558,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Abundance Wealth Counselors boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy Partners by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors now owns 6,506 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $549,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 7,504 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $633,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 26,929 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $2,272,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,760 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $993,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inverness Counsel LLC NY raised its stake in NextEra Energy Partners by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY now owns 50,448 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $4,258,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. 81.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NEP traded up $1.68 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $66.49. 6,008 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 543,106. The business’s 50-day moving average is $77.74. The firm has a market cap of $5.58 billion, a PE ratio of 74.49, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.93. NextEra Energy Partners, LP has a twelve month low of $63.19 and a twelve month high of $88.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.60.

NextEra Energy Partners ( NYSE:NEP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The solar energy provider reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $1.32. NextEra Energy Partners had a net margin of 15.13% and a return on equity of 1.58%. The firm had revenue of $281.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $305.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that NextEra Energy Partners, LP will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.7325 per share. This is a positive change from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 4th. This represents a $2.93 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.41%. NextEra Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 325.29%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $87.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on NextEra Energy Partners from $96.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. StockNews.com upgraded NextEra Energy Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, April 3rd. TheStreet lowered NextEra Energy Partners from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.14.

NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and manages contracted clean energy projects in the United States. It owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind and solar projects, as well as contracted natural gas pipeline assets. NextEra Energy Partners, LP was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida.

