NFI Group (TSE:NFI) Cut to “Sector Perform Overweight” at National Bank Financial

National Bank Financial lowered shares of NFI Group (TSE:NFI – Get Rating) from an outperform overweight rating to a sector perform overweight rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on NFI. ATB Capital decreased their price objective on shares of NFI Group from C$35.00 to C$28.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Atb Cap Markets downgraded shares of NFI Group from an outperform rating to a speculative rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of NFI Group from C$18.00 to C$13.50 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of NFI Group from C$11.50 to C$6.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, CIBC decreased their target price on shares of NFI Group from C$18.00 to C$12.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$15.83.

Shares of NFI stock opened at C$11.26 on Friday. NFI Group has a one year low of C$10.39 and a one year high of C$31.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.15, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.77. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$15.85 and a 200 day moving average price of C$19.18. The firm has a market capitalization of C$868.50 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.49.

NFI Group ( TSE:NFI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported C($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.14) by C($0.12). The company had revenue of C$871.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$757.22 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that NFI Group will post 1.0300001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.053 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. NFI Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -253.96%.

In other NFI Group news, Director Adam L. Gray bought 225,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$14.78 per share, with a total value of C$3,331,412.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 7,437,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$109,926,057.86. Also, Director Larry Dean Edwards bought 5,180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$13.91 per share, for a total transaction of C$72,072.45. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$208,704. Insiders have acquired a total of 982,580 shares of company stock worth $15,485,854 over the last quarter.

NFI Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells buses in North America, the United Kingdom, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Manufacturing Operations and Aftermarket Operations. The company offers heavy-duty transit buses under the New Flyer name; single and double-deck buses under the Alexander Dennis Limited brand name; motor coaches under Plaxton and MCI brand names; low-floor cutaway and medium-duty buses under the ARBOC brand; and aftermarket parts under the NFI Parts brand name, as well as articulated buses.

