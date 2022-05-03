NFT Alley One Day Trading Volume Reaches $134,426.00 (ALLEY)

NFT Alley (ALLEY) traded down 4.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on May 3rd. NFT Alley has a total market capitalization of $16,206.24 and approximately $134,426.00 worth of NFT Alley was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, NFT Alley has traded down 16.8% against the US dollar. One NFT Alley coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0313 or 0.00000081 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002595 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001609 BTC.

Wrapped LUNA Token (WLUNA) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $85.30 or 0.00221362 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00002034 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 183.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000658 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $183.24 or 0.00475513 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.17 or 0.00039361 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $70,921.84 or 1.84042483 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

NFT Alley Profile

NFT Alley’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 517,457 coins. NFT Alley’s official Twitter account is @nft_alley

NFT Alley Coin Trading

