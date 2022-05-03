NFTX 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $467,642.00 (NFTX)

NFTX (NFTX) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on May 2nd. NFTX has a total market capitalization of $43.73 million and approximately $467,642.00 worth of NFTX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NFTX coin can now be bought for $106.37 or 0.00275939 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, NFTX has traded 4.4% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About NFTX

NFTX (NFTX) is a coin. Its genesis date was November 15th, 2020. NFTX’s total supply is 650,000 coins and its circulating supply is 411,156 coins. NFTX’s official Twitter account is @nftx_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “NFTX is a platform for making ERC20 tokens that are backed by NFT collectibles. These tokens are called funds, and (like all ERC20s) they are fungible and composable. With NFTX, it is possible to create and trade funds based on the users' favourite collectibles such as CryptoPunks, Axies, CryptoKitties, and Avastars, right from a DEX like Uniswap. “

Buying and Selling NFTX

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFTX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NFTX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NFTX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

