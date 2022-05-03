Nicolet Bankshares Inc. Acquires 1,072 Shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB)

Nicolet Bankshares Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB – Get Rating) by 11.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,742 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,072 shares during the period. Nicolet Bankshares Inc.’s holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $579,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,147,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its position in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 695.4% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 84,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,636,000 after acquiring an additional 73,815 shares in the last quarter. Camden National Bank lifted its position in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 7,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after acquiring an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. Courage Miller Partners LLC lifted its position in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 91.0% in the 3rd quarter. Courage Miller Partners LLC now owns 153,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,412,000 after acquiring an additional 73,334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Granite Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. Granite Investment Advisors LLC now owns 162,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,880,000 after buying an additional 20,082 shares in the last quarter.

iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $50.84. The stock had a trading volume of 4,028,833 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,280,283. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $51.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.00. iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $50.74 and a one year high of $55.00.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 3rd will be paid a $0.073 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 2nd.

