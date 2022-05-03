Nicolet Bankshares Inc. Acquires 907 Shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB)

Nicolet Bankshares Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB – Get Rating) by 12.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,433 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 907 shares during the quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc.’s holdings in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $500,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Granite Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 4.3% in the third quarter. Granite Investment Advisors LLC now owns 78,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,690,000 after acquiring an additional 3,240 shares in the last quarter. Davis R M Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 23.9% in the third quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 217,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,060,000 after acquiring an additional 41,904 shares in the last quarter. Summit Global Investments bought a new stake in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $2,733,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 78.6% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 23,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,728,000 after purchasing an additional 10,272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Interactive Financial Advisors grew its stake in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 2.4% in the third quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 85,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,991 shares during the last quarter.

IGIB traded down $0.19 on Tuesday, hitting $51.95. The company had a trading volume of 113,298 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,167,655. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $54.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.21. iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $51.71 and a 12-month high of $61.31.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.122 per share. This is a positive change from iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 2nd. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%.

