Nicolet Bankshares Inc. Boosts Stake in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP)

Nicolet Bankshares Inc. raised its position in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP – Get Rating) by 44.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,425 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,975 shares during the quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc.’s holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners were worth $298,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. MCF Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 890.8% during the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 971 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 873 shares during the period. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners during the third quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. 53.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MMP traded up $1.08 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $49.53. The stock had a trading volume of 37,584 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,110,170. The company has a market capitalization of $10.52 billion, a PE ratio of 10.74, a PEG ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.96. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a twelve month low of $43.58 and a twelve month high of $53.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.24. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.24.

Magellan Midstream Partners ( NYSE:MMP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The pipeline company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $809.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $732.93 million. Magellan Midstream Partners had a net margin of 35.54% and a return on equity of 49.54%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 2nd will be paid a dividend of $1.0375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 29th. This represents a $4.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.38%. Magellan Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is currently 92.84%.

MMP has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Barclays lowered shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $51.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.60.

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of refined petroleum products and crude oil in the United States. It operates through Refined Products and Crude Oil segments. The company operates refined products pipeline that transports gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, kerosene, and heating oil to wholesalers, retailers, traders, railroads, airlines, and regional farm cooperatives; and to end markets, including retail gasoline stations, truck stops, farm cooperatives, railroad fueling depots, military bases, and commercial airports.

