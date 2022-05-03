Nicolet Bankshares Inc. Lowers Position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Nicolet Bankshares Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 439 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 24 shares during the quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc.’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $216,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 175.0% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 55 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 124.0% during the 3rd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 56 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Roper Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Roper Technologies by 115.6% during the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 69 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Roper Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Roper Technologies alerts:

A number of brokerages recently commented on ROP. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Roper Technologies in a report on Monday, January 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $505.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Roper Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $509.72.

In other news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $449.21, for a total transaction of $112,302.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of ROP traded down $18.92 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $451.00. The company had a trading volume of 32,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 649,630. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.28. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $417.54 and a 1 year high of $505.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $461.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $465.07.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $3.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.09. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 13.36% and a net margin of 47.36%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.60 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 15.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 5th were given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 4th. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.17%.

Roper Technologies Profile (Get Rating)

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Roper Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roper Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.