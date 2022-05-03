Nicolet Bankshares Inc. Lowers Stake in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Nicolet Bankshares Inc. lessened its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) by 17.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,310 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 695 shares during the period. Nicolet Bankshares Inc.’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $651,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TROW. 55I LLC raised its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. 55I LLC now owns 1,347 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Alan B. Lancz & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in T. Rowe Price Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,612,000. Enhancing Capital LLC acquired a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group in the 4th quarter worth about $1,504,000. American National Bank boosted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 424.1% in the 4th quarter. American National Bank now owns 2,002 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $394,000 after buying an additional 1,620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Korea Investment CORP increased its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 59,800 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $11,759,000 after buying an additional 7,100 shares in the last quarter. 71.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 8,216 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.92, for a total value of $1,174,230.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 730 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $91,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,089 shares in the company, valued at $1,636,125. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,206 shares of company stock valued at $1,446,480. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

T. Rowe Price Group stock traded up $5.57 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $128.61. 1,828,049 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,817,977. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $122.22 and a twelve month high of $224.55. The company has a market cap of $29.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a fifty day moving average of $142.45 and a 200-day moving average of $171.77.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The asset manager reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 37.64% and a return on equity of 33.38%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.01 EPS. T. Rowe Price Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 11.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.73%. This is an increase from T. Rowe Price Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is 38.83%.

TROW has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $190.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $156.00 target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Citigroup dropped their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $110.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $159.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $178.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $170.00.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

