Nicolet Bankshares Inc. Raises Position in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Nicolet Bankshares Inc. increased its holdings in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) by 94.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,504 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 2,192 shares during the period. Nicolet Bankshares Inc.’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $392,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Emfo LLC raised its position in Microchip Technology by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Emfo LLC now owns 290 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. raised its position in Microchip Technology by 97.4% during the fourth quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 302 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Hoese & Co LLP raised its position in Microchip Technology by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in Microchip Technology by 100.6% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 315 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in Microchip Technology by 142.1% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 305 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.36% of the company’s stock.

In other Microchip Technology news, VP Mitchell R. Little sold 3,613 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.93, for a total transaction of $256,270.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Matthew W. Chapman sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.93, for a total transaction of $70,930.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,498 shares of company stock valued at $460,903. Company insiders own 2.03% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MCHP traded up $2.99 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $68.19. The stock had a trading volume of 150,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,459,479. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 1 year low of $63.34 and a 1 year high of $90.00. The stock has a market cap of $37.91 billion, a PE ratio of 39.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $70.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.03. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 14.95% and a return on equity of 38.44%. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.253 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. This is a positive change from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. Microchip Technology’s payout ratio is currently 59.41%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on MCHP shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Microchip Technology in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. B. Riley decreased their price objective on Microchip Technology from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Microchip Technology from $87.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Microchip Technology from $90.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Microchip Technology in a report on Friday, February 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.79.

Microchip Technology Company Profile (Get Rating)

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded microprocessors markets; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

