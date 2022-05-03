Nicolet Bankshares Inc. Sells 245 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Nicolet Bankshares Inc. trimmed its stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,937 shares of the company’s stock after selling 245 shares during the quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $754,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PM. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 0.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 44,718,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,432,049,000 after acquiring an additional 120,060 shares in the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 2.9% in the third quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. First National Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 18.2% in the third quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 14,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,339,000 after purchasing an additional 2,178 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 25.8% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 5,122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 0.8% in the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 177,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,861,000 after purchasing an additional 1,461 shares during the last quarter. 74.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Philip Morris International in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Philip Morris International from $107.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Sunday, April 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $116.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Philip Morris International from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Philip Morris International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.00.

PM traded down $1.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $98.98. The company had a trading volume of 141,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,290,969. The business has a 50-day moving average of $97.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.40. The company has a market cap of $153.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.66. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1 year low of $85.64 and a 1 year high of $112.48.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $7.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.43 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 110.49% and a net margin of 10.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.57 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 24th were given a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.05%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 23rd. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is 86.51%.

In other news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 29,941 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.49, for a total value of $3,248,299.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

About Philip Morris International (Get Rating)

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Creations, HEETS Dimensions, HEETS Marlboro, HEETS FROM MARLBORO, Marlboro Dimensions, Marlboro HeatSticks, and Parliament HeatSticks brands, as well as under the Fiit and Miix licensed brands.

