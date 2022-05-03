Nicolet Bankshares Inc. Sells 780 Shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Nicolet Bankshares Inc. decreased its stake in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) by 19.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,255 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after selling 780 shares during the period. Nicolet Bankshares Inc.’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $381,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hartford Investment Management Co. raised its position in Akamai Technologies by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 16,467 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $1,927,000 after acquiring an additional 1,219 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH increased its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 8,627 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $1,010,000 after purchasing an additional 1,366 shares in the last quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 20,870 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $2,443,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG increased its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 148,470 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $17,377,000 after purchasing an additional 3,344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, North Star Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 151,658 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $17,751,000 after purchasing an additional 2,353 shares in the last quarter. 91.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Akamai Technologies alerts:

In other news, Director Bernardus Johannes M. Verwaayen sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.51, for a total value of $217,020.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mani Sundaram sold 16,059 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.92, for a total transaction of $1,893,677.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 42,325 shares of company stock valued at $4,843,886. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Akamai Technologies stock traded up $1.52 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $113.80. 2,381,362 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,544,293. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $96.86 and a one year high of $123.25. The stock has a market cap of $18.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 2.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $115.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $112.77.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $905.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $898.83 million. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 18.83% and a return on equity of 17.37%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.06 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.79 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AKAM. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $143.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $128.00 to $118.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.45.

Akamai Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for securing, delivering, and optimizing content and business applications over the internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Akamai Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akamai Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.