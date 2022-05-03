Nicolet Bankshares Inc. Sells 965 Shares of Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI)

Nicolet Bankshares Inc. cut its stake in shares of Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,535 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 965 shares during the quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc.’s holdings in Navient were worth $266,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NAVI. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Navient in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Navient by 600.0% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,625 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 2,250 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Navient by 26.7% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,338 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 1,126 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in shares of Navient in the third quarter valued at $139,000. Finally, Chickasaw Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Navient in the fourth quarter valued at $202,000. 80.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ NAVI traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $16.32. 91,359 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,681,581. Navient Co. has a 1 year low of $15.61 and a 1 year high of $23.80. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.90. The company has a quick ratio of 19.55, a current ratio of 19.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 1.65.

Navient ( NASDAQ:NAVI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The credit services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.13. Navient had a net margin of 18.20% and a return on equity of 14.12%. The business had revenue of $276.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $258.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.71 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Navient Co. will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th were paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.92%. Navient’s payout ratio is 17.34%.

In other news, EVP Stephen M. Hauber sold 3,161 shares of Navient stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.66, for a total value of $55,823.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Newbury Investors Llc bought 315,408 shares of Navient stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.13 per share, with a total value of $5,402,939.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.85% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Navient from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, April 11th. TheStreet lowered shares of Navient from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Compass Point lowered shares of Navient from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Navient in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Navient from $26.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

Navient Corporation provides education loan management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare, and government clients at the federal, state, and local levels in the United States. It operates through three segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, and Business Processing.

