NN, Inc. (NASDAQ:NNBR) Stock Position Raised by Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY

Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY lifted its holdings in shares of NN, Inc. (NASDAQ:NNBR – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,301,810 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 5,310 shares during the period. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY owned 10.00% of NN worth $17,638,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in NN by 79.2% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,959 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 5,729 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in NN by 221.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 17,467 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 12,030 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in NN by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 12,637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 1,950 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in NN in the 3rd quarter worth about $124,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in NN in the 3rd quarter worth about $136,000. 84.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NN stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $2.87. The company had a trading volume of 4,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 342,991. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.50 and a beta of 2.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.75. NN, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.28 and a fifty-two week high of $9.62.

NN ( NASDAQ:NNBR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The industrial products company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.05. NN had a negative net margin of 2.77% and a positive return on equity of 0.75%. The company had revenue of $110.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that NN, Inc. will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Thomas Hampton Jr. Wilson bought 18,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.90 per share, for a total transaction of $54,520.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Corre Partners Management, Llc bought 69,495 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.75 per share, for a total transaction of $191,111.25. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 4,172,246 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,473,676.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 362,914 shares of company stock worth $959,641 over the last quarter. 2.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NN from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NN in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

NN, Inc, a diversified industrial company, designs, manufactures, and sells high-precision components and assemblies. It operates through two segments, Mobile Solutions and Power Solutions. The Mobile Solutions segment manufactures and sells system critical components for general industrial and automotive end markets.

