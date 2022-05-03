Nomad Royalty (TSE:NSR) Stock Rating Lowered by Cormark

Nomad Royalty (TSE:NSR – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at Cormark from a “buy” rating to a “tender” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a C$10.75 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of C$17.50. Cormark’s target price indicates a potential downside of 1.74% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also commented on NSR. Haywood Securities reaffirmed a “tender” rating on shares of Nomad Royalty in a report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of Nomad Royalty from C$15.50 to C$16.00 in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Raymond James set a C$16.00 target price on shares of Nomad Royalty and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$21.00 target price on shares of Nomad Royalty in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a C$14.00 target price on shares of Nomad Royalty and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nomad Royalty presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$13.67.

Get Nomad Royalty alerts:

NSR stock traded up C$0.69 during trading on Tuesday, hitting C$10.94. The company had a trading volume of 599,821 shares, compared to its average volume of 111,831. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$9.30 and a 200-day moving average price of C$9.17. Nomad Royalty has a 12 month low of C$7.34 and a 12 month high of C$12.00. The stock has a market cap of C$672.34 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -280.26.

Nomad Royalty ( TSE:NSR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.04 by C($0.07). The company had revenue of C$8.55 million for the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Nomad Royalty will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

Nomad Royalty Company Profile (Get Rating)

Nomad Royalty Company Ltd. operates as a gold and silver royalty company that purchases rights to the gold or silver produced from a mine. The company owns a portfolio of 22 royalty, stream, and other interests. Nomad Royalty Company Ltd. is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Nomad Royalty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nomad Royalty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.