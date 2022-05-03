Nomura Research Institute, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NRILY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Nomura Research Institute, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NRILY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a growth of 42.9% from the March 31st total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 20,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Nomura Research Institute stock traded down $0.60 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $28.05. 13,991 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,820. The business has a fifty day moving average of $33.22 and a 200 day moving average of $37.45. Nomura Research Institute has a 12-month low of $27.42 and a 12-month high of $45.66. The firm has a market cap of $17.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.69 and a beta of 0.54.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Nomura Research Institute from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 18th.

Nomura Research Institute, Ltd. provides consulting, financial information technology (IT) solution, industrial IT solution, and IT platform services in Japan. Its Consulting segment offers management, operational, and system consulting services for enterprise and government agencies. This segment is also involved in the research, future projection, and recommendations related to society, economics, business, technology, etc.

