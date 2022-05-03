Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.08 Per Share

Brokerages expect Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS – Get Rating) to announce earnings of $0.08 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Noodles & Company’s earnings. Noodles & Company reported earnings per share of $0.10 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 20%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Noodles & Company will report full year earnings of $0.13 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.02 to $0.20. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.33 to $0.66. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Noodles & Company.

Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.04. Noodles & Company had a negative net margin of 0.16% and a positive return on equity of 4.04%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.02) earnings per share.

Several research firms recently weighed in on NDLS. StockNews.com raised shares of Noodles & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. TheStreet cut shares of Noodles & Company from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Noodles & Company from $13.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Stephens dropped their price objective on shares of Noodles & Company from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Noodles & Company from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.83.

In other news, Director Jeffrey W. Jones bought 29,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.90 per share, for a total transaction of $200,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Emerald Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Noodles & Company by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 1,146,289 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $6,843,000 after buying an additional 130,763 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Noodles & Company by 52.8% during the 1st quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 101,332 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $605,000 after buying an additional 35,000 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Noodles & Company by 137.5% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 70,059 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $635,000 after buying an additional 40,560 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Noodles & Company by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,511,218 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $22,776,000 after buying an additional 36,802 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Noodles & Company during the 4th quarter valued at about $131,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.04% of the company’s stock.

NDLS traded down $0.21 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.51. 24,483 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 314,288. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.90. Noodles & Company has a 1 year low of $4.62 and a 1 year high of $13.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.29.

About Noodles & Company

Noodles & Company, a restaurant concept company, develops and operates fast-casual restaurants. It offers cooked-to-order dishes, including noodles and pasta, soups, salads, and appetizers. As of December 28, 2021, the company operated 448 restaurants in 29 states, which included 372 company locations and 76 franchise locations.

