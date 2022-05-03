Norcros (LON:NXR) Hits New 1-Year Low at $230.00

Norcros plc (LON:NXR – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 230 ($2.87) and last traded at GBX 232 ($2.90), with a volume of 82756 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 240 ($3.00).

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Norcros in a report on Thursday, April 14th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.59. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 257.35. The firm has a market cap of £188.04 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.59.

Norcros plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes bathroom and kitchen products in the United Kingdom and South Africa. The company manufactures and distributes electric, and mixer showers and accessories under the Triton brand name; shower enclosures and trays to the residential, commercial, and hospitality sectors under the Merlyn brand; taps, mixer showers, bathroom accessories, high end brassware, and valves under the Vado brand name; and accessories and furniture for the bathroom, such as toilet seats, wall-mounted cupboards, vanity units, shower rods, rails, and curtains to retail and trade customers under the Croydex brand name.

