Nordea Bank Abp (OTCMKTS:NRDBY) Price Target Raised to €11.50 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Nordea Bank Abp (OTCMKTS:NRDBY – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €11.40 ($12.00) to €11.50 ($12.11) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also commented on NRDBY. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Nordea Bank Abp from SEK 113 to SEK 118 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Pareto Securities cut Nordea Bank Abp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Nordea Bank Abp from SEK 127 to SEK 137 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Nordea Bank Abp from €10.60 ($11.16) to €10.40 ($10.95) in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Nordea Bank Abp from SEK 130 to SEK 115 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.21.

Shares of NRDBY stock traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $9.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 440,144 shares, compared to its average volume of 172,360. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.58. The company has a market capitalization of $38.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.34 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45. Nordea Bank Abp has a fifty-two week low of $9.01 and a fifty-two week high of $13.29.

Nordea Bank Abp ( OTCMKTS:NRDBY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Nordea Bank Abp had a net margin of 34.47% and a return on equity of 10.87%. The business had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter.

Nordea Bank Abp Company Profile

Nordea Bank Abp offers banking products and services in Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, and internationally. It operates through Personal Banking, Business Banking, Large Corporates and Institutions, and Asset and Wealth Management segments. The Personal Banking segment provides various financial services to household customers through internet and mobile banking, over the phone, online meetings, and branch offices.

